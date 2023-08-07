Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani box office: Alia, Ranveer film cross USD 10M overseas, Rs 200 crores worldwide

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani had an excellent second weekend at the overseas box office, adding USD 3.40 million to its total, elevating the international total to a proximity of USD 10.50 million. The drop from the first weekend is simply phenomenal at just 20 per cent. It's hard to recall when was the last time a major Bollywood film held so well internationally. While a handful of smaller and medium-sized titles have showcased such tenacity, even the most favourably trending major releases usually experience a decline of 40-50 per cent in their second week.

Combined with Rs. 120 crores approx in India, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh led film has crossed Rs. 200 crores worldwide. With its strong momentum, the Karan Johar directorial is well on its way to cruising past USD 15 million in the international market. Depending on how it weathers the double whammy of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in India next week, the film could even reach a final worldwide total of Rs. 300 crores.

The best hold for the film came in North America, where it dropped less than 5 per cent from last week with USD 1.64 million second weekend, for a total gross of USD 4.72 million. The second weekend in North America is the sixth highest for a Bollywood film, a significant leap from its position outside the top 20 during the first weekend. The five films above RARKPK are also the five biggest grosser in the territory, all collecting over USD 8 million. Rocky and Rani are expected to earn over USD 7 million in North America.

The Middle East, which had a slow start, has rebounded well, contributing USD 2.28 million to the film's overseas earnings as of Sunday. Here the film is doing very well in UAE (USD 1.90 million) but other GCC countries have not done well. UAE saw a decline of just 25 per cent from the first weekend, which is a sensational hold as it is a relatively frontloaded market compared to others.

Australia and the United Kingdom stand just shy of grossing a million of their respective currencies, with a second-weekend drop of a mere 25 per cent. It could have done better but the film was limited by poor distribution, as it lost a large chunk of showcasing in the second week, despite doing very well in the first week. In Australia, the film went from 80 locs in first week to just 40 in second, while in the UK it was 70 in second week vs 147 in the first.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is as follows:

North America: USD 4,720,000

Middle East: USD 2,280,000 approx

Australia: USD 650,000

New Zealand: USD 200,000

Singapore: USD 200,000

Rest of Asia: USD 350,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,250,000

Europe: USD 575,000

Rest of World: 175,000

Total: USD 10,400,000 / Rs. 85.50 crores

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also known as RRKPK, is a Bollywood romantic comedy family drama film directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

