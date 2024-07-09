'With good actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, you enjoy the process more': RRKPK's editor makes revelations

Nitin Baid and Antara Lahiri are among the renowned film editors in Bollywood. Nitin is known for his work in movies like Gully Boy, The Archies, Chandu Champion, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Antara, on the other hand, has worked on shows such as Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Modern Love: Mumbai, Delhi Crime, and Tooth Pari.

Antara Lahiri on highlighting performances of the actors on edit table

During an interaction on The Streaming Show, Nitin Baid and Antara Lahiri spoke about the process of film editing and enhancing performances on the edit table. The duo was asked about their contribution to a job that ensures highlighting the best performances and ‘salvaging’ poor performances.

To this, Antara said, “One of the basics of editing is that you will be enhancing, improving, manipulating performance in some way or the other. It’s never a surprise that you have to end up doing that.” She further added that the multi-camera system has made things easier by providing a variety of options to edit from.

Nitin Baid credits actors like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for making the editing process enjoyable

She stated that most of the filmmakers get a sense of performance in the early stages, which they bring to notice. Nitin also agreed with her answer and added that it’s part of an editor’s job to make a performance look good even when it is not. He further cited the example of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to elucidate his point.

He said, “I’ve been lucky that ways I’ve worked with an interesting bunch of actors. If it’s good like Ranveer in Gully or Alia in Gully, you’re getting just better and better ke okay, it just happens with good actors you enjoy the process more and if sometimes even with weak actors, but I look at it differently.”

The editor further added that an actor has a certain range and audiences have certain expectations from them. Still, he aims at shifting the audience’s perception after discussions with the director.

Editors say directors Shoojit Sircar and Zoya Akhtar are able to bring performances from every actor

Citing the example of directors Shoojit Sircar and Zoya Akhtar, Nitin said that they are usually able to ‘draw performances out of everybody.’ Antara added that the younger actors are also aware of this, and usually give their best in the first couple of takes. However, they lose the performance in their fifth or sixth take, whereas the senior actors give variations even in their 36-40 takes.

On a concluding note, Nitin said that actors' performances differ from director to director.

