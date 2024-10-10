Kajol asks paps ‘Please side ho jaiye’ at Durga Puja Pandal amid festive celebration; WATCH viral video

Bollywood actress Kajol has made a stunning return to the Durga Puja celebrations alongside her sisters. During the auspicious occasion of Shashti, she and her cousin, Rani Mukerji, were captured on camera at the Durga Puja pandal, where they were checking on the final arrangements. Now, a video that has since gone viral features Kajol asking the paparazzi to make way as the celebrations commence.

In a video going viral all over the internet, The Trial actress is seen dazzling in a peach-colored saree adorned with a floral print. She accessorized her gorgeous look with a stunning gold necklace featuring red beads and layered golden bangles. Her hair was elegantly styled in a braid, beautifully decorated with flowers, completing her look. Kajol looked like a vision to behold.

In the video, Kajol is seen asking the paparazzi to move aside at the Durga Puja pandal to allow others to enter. She is heard saying, “Please move aside. Please side ho jaiye. Anjali dene ke liye logon ko aane dijiye.”

Earlier in the day, Kajol was spotted engaging with Jaya Bachchan at the Durga Puja pandal. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, the two actresses hugged warmly, with Jaya affectionately planting a kiss on Kajol’s cheek. Such a heartwarming moment it is! In another clip, they happily posed together for the paparazzi, showcasing their camaraderie and joy during the festivities.

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol were also seen together radiating joy as they reunited to celebrate Durga Puja in Mumbai. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars were seen engaged in lively conversations, greeting family and friends, and posing for photos for the paps with the family members inside the pandal. Rani chose a stunning blue printed silk saree, while Kajol looked glowing in a vibrant yellow saree paired with minimal makeup, enhancing her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol is preparing for the release of the mystery thriller Do Patti, which will premiere on Netflix on October 25. She will also be seen in Sarzameen, which will mark Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim's Bollywood debut.

