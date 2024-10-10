Mommy Kajol holds son Yug by his arm as they seek blessings of Maa Durga at pandal; netizens go gaga: WATCH

Durga Puja has arrived, and the excitement is palpable! After a year of anticipation, the festivities are in full swing, and Kajol, as always, celebrates with unmatched energy. She was recently spotted at the pandal, overseeing every detail. In a viral video, Kajol is seen lovingly holding her son Yug by the arm as they seek Maa Durga’s blessings, capturing a touching mother-son moment during the celebration.

In a heartwarming video making waves on Instagram, Kajol was spotted with her son Yug during the Durga Puja festivities. The clip shows Yug stepping off the stage as if to leave, but Kajol gently calls him back, and they share a brief conversation. The doting mother then takes him along with her, holding his arm the entire time, showcasing her protective and caring nature. This beautiful mother-son moment perfectly captures Kajol’s nurturing bond with Yug during the celebrations.

The moment the video was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement! One user exclaimed, “How beautifully Kajol is holding his son's arm..cannot get over this beautiful Jodi.” Another chimed in with, “Ommgggg!!! He is so growing up so fast!!!” Yet another commented, “Every moment ever.” The comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis, showcasing the love and admiration for this heartwarming duo!

Kajol looked absolutely stunning in a peach-colored floral saree, accessorized with elegant golden jewelry and a beautifully braided hairstyle adorned with flowers. Her traditional look was nothing short of perfection. Meanwhile, looking dapper, her son Yug complemented her effortlessly in a white kurta-pyjama. Their coordinated traditional outfits made them the picture-perfect mother-son duo, radiating grace and charm during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Kajol shared a heartwarming moment with Jaya Bachchan at the Durga Puja pandal. Captured in a viral video, the two iconic actresses embraced warmly, with Jaya lovingly planting a kiss on Kajol’s cheek. The touching exchange between them added an extra layer of warmth and joy to the festive celebrations, highlighting the strong bond between these Bollywood legends.

Every year, Kajol, along with her cousin Rani Mukerji and their family, plays a key role in organizing the annual Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. This year, the festivities moved to a new venue at SNDT Women’s University in Juhu. The event regularly attracts celebrities like Ayan Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji, and Sharvari, who come together to join in the grand celebrations.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kajol's upcoming mystery thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. Alongside this, Kajol will also be seen in Sarzameen, marking the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s son.

