WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces airport fashion; keeps it cool and comfortable

Kareena Kapoor Khan started the year on a rather slow note as she flew off to a winter wonderland with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. But the actress seems to be getting back to work. A while ago, Bebo was spotted jetting off to an undisclosed location from Mumbai airport.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aces airport fashion in a chic look

After having a gala time with her family, Kareena Kapoor Khan is getting back to filming her upcoming projects. On January 14, 2024, the actress was spotted entering the Mumbai airport in an outfit that screamed class and comfort. In the video, Bebo can be seen getting out of her luxury vehicle and walking towards the entry gate of the airport. Acing winter airport fashion, the actress donned a pair of blue flared denim and paired it up with an expensive blue striped shirt that had a distressed knitted vest sewn to it.

To add more definition to her OOTD, the Jaane Jaan actress wore a pair of white sneakers, carried a black handbag, and sported a pair of sunglasses. As for her hair, she kept it neat in a low bun and wore subtle makeup with just some blush on her cheeks a nude lipstick. According to a clothing website called Farfetch, Kareena's distressed knitted-vest layered shirt is from the brand Maison Margiela and costs a whopping $1,199 (around Rs 99,345).

Check out the video below:

A couple of days ago, The Buckingham Murders actress expressed her love for Chinese food on social media. Sharing a picture of herself putting her heart and soul into eating the delicious-looking food, she penned, “No one ever come between me and my Chinese food. I take it very seriously #Foodie for life #Kapoors and their food.”

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

With her acting debut in the year 2000 with opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, Kareena made the world aware that she’s here to stay. In the past two decades, she has been associated with movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Fida, Omkara, Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and many others. She will be next seen in The Crew followed by the action movie Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

