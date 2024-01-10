Kareena Kapoor’s team makes official statement about next project and it's not what you think; READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and there is always an anticipation in their hearts for her next project. Well, from the past couple of days, there has been a piece of news doing the rounds about Bebo’s next project. It was reported that she would star opposite KGF star Yash in a big-budget project titled Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. But now, the actress' team has stated the same and declined any such progress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team issues official statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement today that speaks about such news making it to the headlines. In the statement states, "There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan."

However, it is still not clear from the statement which movie the team is talking about. But with the recent buzz about Toxic, it appears as if Bebo’s team is addressing the speculations around the Yash starrer. Well, all fans can do now is wait for the official announcement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s New Year celebration

The actress along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spent the New Year holidays in Switzerland. Kareena made sure to drop some of the cutest pictures on social media that fans are still gushing about. On New Year’s Eve, Kapoor also dropped a picture with her husband. While she wore her multi-colored pajama set, Saif was seen all suited up in a white tuxedo.

