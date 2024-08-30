WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika Arora turn heads in chic looks as they step out for lunch date; Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora join

Bollywood’s glam bestie gang Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Manish Malhotra stepped out for a lunch date on August 30, 2024. As they exited the cafe, their chic outfits caught everyone's attention.

The Crew actress looked exceptionally stylish and classy in washed mom jeans paired with a white shirt. She complemented her outfit with an understated sling bag and finished the look with nude heels. For her makeup, Bebo opted for a casual look, tied her hair in a low bun, and accessorized with a trendy pair of sunglasses.

Karisma chose a sky-blue, half-sleeve shirt and paired it with black pants. She completed the look with black ballerina flats, kept her hair neatly tied back, and accessorized with a stylish pair of glasses.

Malaika looked stunning in a shirt-style cropped top with a plunging neckline. She paired the top with black pants and stylish white shoes. She completed the look with a white pouch bag, wore her hair loose, and accessorized with a pair of glasses.

Amrita Arora looked elegant in a black top and pants paired with a white overcoat. She finished her look with a black tote bag and chic glasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo was last seen in Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker was asked about his feelings on successfully assembling an impressive ensemble cast. He expressed his joy when the actors for whom the characters were created agreed to work with him and portray those roles.

The filmmaker added that he finds more satisfaction in having the actors who were envisioned for the roles actually perform them rather than just being pleased with having big stars in his film. For him, the real fulfillment comes from seeing the characters brought to life by the actors who were specifically chosen for them.

