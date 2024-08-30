New dad Varun Dhawan confesses his daughter scolds him; 'Us waqt aap sochte ho position kya hai ghar me'

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, recently welcomed their newborn daughter, and since then, the new dad has been busy with his parenting duties. Dhawan attended the trailer launch of his niece, Anjini Dhawan, where he candidly admitted that his newborn scolds him, making him wonder, "Us waqt aap sochte ho position kya hai ghar me".

During the trailer launch event of niece Anjini Dhawan's Binny and Family, Dhawan candidly confessed, "Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki, mumy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir baby ke room me aate he bacchi bhi daant ri hai aur fir biwi bhi daant ti hai. Toh, us waqt aap sochte ho position kya hai ghar me".

(It feels a bit strange that mom and dad just scolded me, and then as soon as I enter the baby's room, the kid is also scolding me, and then my wife is scolding me too. So, at that moment, you start to wonder what your position is in the house.)

The Bawaal actor previously shared the news of the birth of his daughter on Instagram. The announcement featured a video clip showing an animated version of their pet dog, Joey, welcoming his new sister with a sign.

The video also displayed her birth date, “June 3, 2024,” along with a message that read, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to respect our privacy. Thank you for your support and understanding. Natasha & Varun.” In his caption, the actor expressed his gratitude, stating, “Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for both mama and baby.”

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller, Baby John. This film marks the Hindi debut of Keerthy Suresh and introduces Wamiqa Gabbi to the big screen. The star-studded cast also includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. The music for Baby John is composed by S Thaman.

Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, with Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande serving as producers. Directed by Kalees, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

In addition to this project, Varun is also set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which features Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles. He also has JP Dutta's epic war sequel Border 2 with Sunny Deol. In addition to this, he also has Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla earlier revealed Anees Bazmee will serve as the film's writer and director. Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh have been cast in leading roles and are reportedly enthusiastic about the script, having approved the story.

It was shared that Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have met with Varun, Arjun, and Diljit several times over the past six months, and all the actors are confident that the sequel will enhance the comedic elements compared to the 2005 film.

The source also mentioned that No Entry 2 features a script that has generated excitement among everyone involved. The film is scheduled to start production in December 2024 and is expected to be a major theatrical release in 2025, celebrating 20 years since the original movie.

In addition to the three leading actors, a large ensemble cast is being assembled for No Entry 2, with casting still in progress. An official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 10 actresses opposite Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in No Entry 2, says Boney Kapoor