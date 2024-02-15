WATCH: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu and Karisma Kapoor attend Randhir Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash

Randhir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry who contributed extensively to the golden era of Bollywood. While he has retired from films, the veteran actor still holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. Ahead of his birthday, his daughters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor paid him a special visit. They were joined by Neetu Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others visit Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

A couple of hours ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted entering the house of her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor to pay a special visit to him on his birthday. The actress was accompanied by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. In the clip, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen donning a pair of flared denims with a pink shirt and high heels. For the casual day out, the actress styled her hair in a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup.

As for Saif, he was seen in a gray t-shirt and blue denims. He rocked a red cap and brown boots too. He was also seen using an arm support to rest his injured left hand.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor, who is the sister-in-law of Randhir Kapoor and mother of actor Ranbir Kapoor, also visited the senior actor’s residence. Like everyone else, she also came wearing a pair of blue denim and paired it with a black t-shirt and matching shoes. She held on to her expensive luxury bag as she sportingly posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Randhir Kapoor’s eldest daughter Karisma Kapoor was also spotted leaving the premises with her sister Bebo. For the event, she donned a maroon-hued shirt with blue denims. The actress looked stylish sporting her black eyewear and matching bag as they left the house together.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Bebo has been associated with the film industry for multiple decades. But 2023 was a special year for her as she made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. She was then seen in the crime-thriller film The Buckingham Murders. Currently, the actress has a couple of interesting projects lined up like The Crew and Singham Again.

ALSO READ: Singham Again star Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her favorite yoga pose in THIS pic; can you guess it?