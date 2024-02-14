Singham Again star Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her favorite yoga pose in THIS pic; can you guess it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among Bollywood's most successful and beloved actresses. Throughout her extensive and thriving career, she has starred in many successful and highly praised projects. Besides her acting skills, she is also recognized for her great physique and overall fitness. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her favorite yoga pose.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her favorite yoga pose

Today, on February 14, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures of herself doing her favorite yoga pose which is chakrasan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Do you have a pose that keeps you on your toes? #LoveMyChakrasans #YogaLife,” and added three laughing emojis.

TAKE A LOOK:

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singham Again

In November last year, the actress posted a picture on her Instagram account showing her character from Singham Again. She plays Avni Bajirao Singham in the upcoming movie. Ajay Devgn returns as the supercop, while Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others will have significant roles. Singham Again is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

In terms of her career, Bebo is gearing up to delight audiences in 2024 with her new projects. The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, promises an exciting movie experience. Collaborating with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, she is also appearing in The Crew, which has sparked considerable excitement with its early promo before its March 29 release.

Adding to the excitement is Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring a fantastic cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Scheduled for release in theaters on Independence Day 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed movie.

About Singham Again

Interestingly, Rohit Shetty's world of police-themed movies will grow significantly, creating more anticipation with its impressive cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

It's important to note that today is a special day as it's been ten years since Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's first movie together, "Gunday," hit the screens. Now, they are joining forces again to revive their chemistry on the big screen, making this day even more unforgettable.

