Crew: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan faced difficulty in addressing Tabu as 'Tu' in scene? BTS video reveals

The eagerly awaited heist comedy Crew is merely hours away from its release, promising an entertaining theatrical experience. This film unites three stunning leading ladies of the industry: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, all set to dazzle audiences with their talent and charisma. In addition to the trailer and catchy songs, the team has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, further increasing the anticipation. In a recent clip, it was disclosed that Kareena encountered challenges while addressing Tabu using "Tu" during a scene.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had difficulty in addressing Tabu with ‘Tu’ during a Crew scene

Today, on March 28, Kriti Sanon treated her Instagram followers with an exciting behind-the-scenes (BTS) video ahead of the release of the upcoming film Crew. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan was captured sitting on a makeup chair on the film's set, expressing her struggle with addressing Tabu using the word 'tu.'

Kareena was heard saying, "I love her so 'tu' is not coming normally but I will say 'tu' in the shot." Presumably, the movie's director reassured her, commenting, "You guys have known each other since the longest time." To this, Kareena responded, "Anyway, I have, that's why I can't say 'Ae tu.'" Tabu chimed in, remarking, "But she doesn't need to say 'tu.'"

Watch the BTS video here:

Advertisement

This scene appears to be the hilarious interaction depicted towards the beginning of the trailer, where Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon share a moment together. In the trailer, Kriti's character, Divya, is seen asking Tabu's character, Geeta, "Humari salariyan kab aa rahi hain?" (When are our salaries coming?) to which Geeta replies, "Agle hafte Diwali ke bonus ke saath saath sab kuch clear ho jayega” (Next week, along with the Diwali bonus, everything will be cleared).

Kareena's character, Jasmine, amidst her makeup routine, says, "Diwali me chaar motichoor ke laddu nahi milne wale hain, tu yaha bonus ke khwaab dekh rahi hai” (We won't even get four motichoor laddoos during Diwali, and here you are dreaming about a bonus).

The BTS video further provided glimpses into the creation of various scenes and songs from the movie. Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance in the clip, saying, "Nahi koi tippani nahi karunga mai aur na hi meri taraf se aapko koi masala milega” (I won't make any comments, and nor will you receive any spicy remarks from my end). Additionally, Anil Kapoor graced the video with his presence.

Kapil Sharma shares his experience on Crew

Kapil Sharma is all set to make a special appearance in the film Crew. Taking to Instagram just a day before the release, he shared a delightful video capturing the moment he wrapped up his part for the movie, celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony. In the video, as Tabu cuts the cake, Kapil is heard playfully remarking, "Such a lovely journey, I will miss these days, 2 days long journey," while wiping fake tears.

Have a look!

Expressing his gratitude in the caption, Kapil wrote, “Thank you so much @anilskapoor @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor for making me a part of the #crew. though it was a small journey but memorable, as I am sharing screen with my all time favorite @tabutiful ji. my love n best wishes to the whole crew of the #crew releasing tomorrow.”

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is helmed by director Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the big screens on March 29th.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Crew: 5 reasons why you should watch Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu starrer heist comedy