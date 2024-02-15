WATCH: Lovebirds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted exiting Mumbai airport hand-in-hand

Bollywood actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan gave everyone a pleasant surprise when he got married for the second time to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan in December last year. Since then, the celebs have been setting major couple goals and posting mushy photos of each other online. A while ago, the love-smitten couple was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand.

Arbaaz Khan was spotted exiting the airport with his wife Sshura Khan

Nothing makes us happier than seeing a couple head-over-heels in love with each other. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan, who got married nearly two months ago, are currently enjoying their honeymoon phase and are not afraid of showcasing their affection for each other in public. Minutes ago, Mr. and Mrs. Khan were spotted departing Mumbai airport. What got everyone going ‘awww’ was the way they held each other’s hands.

In the clip, the Dabangg actor-producer can be seen donning a crisp white sweatshirt with a pair of black baggy pants and white sneakers. As for his wife Sshura, she looked chic in her black crop top with matching pants. To keep herself warm and cozy, she layered her outfit up with a powder blue jacket. As they walked towards the paparazzi, the celebrity couple engaged in a fun conversation and flaunted their sweet smiles at the shutterbugs. When asked how they were, the actor responded, ‘First class’.

Take a look at the video:

Arbaaz Khan talks about being offered Akshay Kumar's role in Khiladi

Khan was in a conversation with The Indian Express wherein he revealed that not Akshay Kumar but he was supposed to lead the 1992 action-thriller film, Khiladi. But he couldn’t do the movie because he was signed up with another director.

Revealing more about it, Arbaaz said, “The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumar’s role. But unfortunately, that other film also didn’t happen.” Continuing with the chat, he also revealed that the famous filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan came up with Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar the very next year. It was after the film that they came to him with the romantic psychological thriller film Daraar. Since they wanted him to act in their movie, he was also offered a signing amount of Rs 1 lakh.

“It was more like a break and money didn’t really matter. It was just like a token amount. It didn’t matter at that time as it was my debut,” the Shootout at Lokhandwala actor shared.

