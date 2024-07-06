Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's PIC with THIS personality makes their son think they're 'very cool'

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, often shares pictures of herself on Instagram. Most of them also feature Shahid and their kids. Shahid and Mira attended the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night.

While Mira's killer abs stole the limelight at the event, her latest post on Instagram is just too "cool" for their son, Zain Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput pose with cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav

On Saturday (July 6), Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a new picture of herself from the Ambani's sangeet. In her Instagram story, Mira looks stunning as she poses with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. The group picture also features cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty.

All of them are flashing their million-dollar smiles for the picture.

Mira accompanied her post with a caption dedicated to her son, Zain. "Our son thinks we are very cool now," she wrote.

Mira also tagged the three of them, Shahid, Surya, and Devisha in her post.

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

For the uninitiated, Surya Kumar Yadav, also known by his initials, SKY, is one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. Surya was also a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup tournament. His contribution to India's WC trophy will be remembered forever. The cricketer attempted a match-winning catch of South Africa's David Miller in the final match of IND vs SA. His catch turned the game in India's favour.

Advertisement

Both Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput posted their respective looks from sangeet

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput earlier shared a few pictures of her sangeet look for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Mira opted for a black lehenga with golden embroidery for the event. She tied her hair at the back and sported a pair of golden earrings to complete the look.

"Kohl kinda glam," she wrote.

Shahid also dropped some photos of his look from the sangeet night on his Instagram handle. The actor wore a black and red kurta and trousers with an embellished jacket on top.

Shahid and Mira also have a daughter named, Misha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput purchase luxury apartment in Mumbai; can you guess the whopping price?