WATCH: 'National crush’ Taha Shah steps out for dinner date with Heeramandi co-star Pratibha Rantta; fans are all hearts

It's Heeramandi's world and we are just living in it. Taha Shah Badussha, the new 'National crush' who won the hearts with his role of Tajdar in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series was spotted with his co-star Pratibha Rantta aka Shama.

The actors had a dinner date together and went into the same car after posing for the paparazzi.

Taha Shah and Pratibha Rantta enjoy dinner date

Videos on Instagram show Taha Shah Badussha and his Heeramandi co-star Pratibha Rantta coming out of a restaurant after having a dinner date together.

Taha wore a white sheer T-shirt and black jeans and also wore a white cap. On the other hand, Pratibha looked pretty in a pink top and denim. She carried a leather bag and her phone. The two actors posed for the paparazzi with smiles on their faces before leaving in the same car.

Have a look:

Reacting to their video, one fan wrote, "Damnnn (heary-eye emojis)," Another commented, "Wowww." Others were also seen dropping red hearts as they admired their video.

Taha Shah makes Cannes 2024 debut

Taha recently made India proud as he made his Cannes 2024 debut. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor revealed that some of the people he interacted with recognized him by his character in the Netflix show.

He said, “There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia. They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything. All of a sudden, I looked this way and they were like, ‘Tajdar! Tajdar!'"

On the other hand, Pratibha was also seen in Kiran Rao's directorial Laaptaa Ladies. Her role received a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Apart from Shama in Heeramandi and Pushpa Rani or Jaya in Laapataa Ladies, she was the winner of Miss Mumbai in 2018. The actress also signed the dotted lines for the popular show Qurbaan Hua in 2020 and emerged as a household name. Further, she starred in Aadha Ishq, a daily soap.

