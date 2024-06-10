Heeramandi EXCLUSIVE: Zaan Khan reveals skipping auditions for role of Tajdar; talks about meeting Taha Shah and Fardeen Khan

Heeramandi has been one of the most successful web series of recent times. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut grabbed the attention of the viewers, and the project became the talk of the town for the longest time. The makers have now announced the second season of the project as well.

Pinkvilla brings to you exciting trivia on casting for one of the important roles, Tajdar. Did you know that television actor Zaan Khan was asked to test for the role? Read on to find out more.

Zaan Khan reveals being asked to audition for Tajdar's role in Heeramandi

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zaan Khan, who was last seen in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, revealed that he was asked to test for the character of Tajdar for Heeramandi but he couldn't. He said, "I had done Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye, which was on the same era like Heeramandi; my character Randheer was also a revolutionary with a poetic style."

He added, "Moin Beg, who wrote Heeramandi, praised my work as Randheer and had asked me to test for the role of Tajdar. However, I was in London and thus couldn't visit the sets for audition."

Take a look at Zaan Khan's picture with Taha Shah Badussha from a recent party here:

Zaan Khan on meeting Taha Shah Badussha

The Naamkaran actor said, "Well, yes, I met Taha recently and complimented his acting chops and success in Heeramandi. He has been around for 10 to 15 years, hustling and wanting to make it big in the industry and so am I. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali must have been a privilege and a grand experience for Taha and I'd want to experience the same. May be soon. In shaa Allah!"

Zaan Khan on meeting Fardeen Khan

Zaan said, "Oh! What do I even say about Fardeen Khan? He is so good-looking and such a star. I am so happy for his grand comeback. When I met him recently, I told him that I've been his fan-boy ever since his movies in 90s. I still remember this handsome hero in his long tresses. I wished him luck and complimented him. He replied to me, stating that he wished the same for me and I really felt amazing."

Zaan Khan on TV actors in Heeramandi

Talking about TV actors shining in Heeramandi, Zaan Khan said, "I was so happy to see Jayati Bhatia, ma'am, in the project. We worked together in Naamkaran and like my onscreen character, I still call her 'Momma' and I messaged her, stating that Momma, you did a fabulous job in the show. I also witnessed other TV actors. I am also very happy for Sanjeeda Shaikh. Other actors, also from the TV fraternity, did a great job in the project and I'm elated that TV actors are being considered to work in such prestigious projects."

"As a whole, I loved Heeramandi; it is all about woman empowerment. The songs, the writing, the cast, their performances and the entire ambience of the project were bang on," he said.

Zaan Khan has many popular shows to his credit, namely, MTV Splitsvilla, Naamkaran, Hamari Bahu Silk, Maitree, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, and Kyun Uthey Dil Chhod Aaye, among others.



