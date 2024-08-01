WATCH: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal laugh out loud as paparazzi call them ‘Bhaiya and Bhabi’

The world finally knows about the love story of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated each other for seven years before they finally got married on July 23, 2024. A couple of days ago, they celebrated one month of marital bliss by dropping unseen glimpses from their honeymoon in the Philippines.

A while ago, the couple was spotted in Mumbai after they spent the evening enjoying a delicious dinner together. Don’t miss their cute banter with the paparazzi.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spotted after dinner date

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship a secret until they got married in a civil ceremony last month at Zaheer’s Mumbai residence. Later that night, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception attended by Salman Khan and other B-town stars.

After finally making it official, the couple have been spotted together on various occasions. On July 31, the love birds were seen exiting a Mumbai eatery. In a clip, the Heeramandi actress was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she came out with her husband. As they posed together, the shutterbugs addressed them as ‘Bhaiya and Bhabi.’ Listening to this, the couple had a good laugh.

Take a look:

For the private dinner, Sona went with a casual gray dress and layered it up with a light blue denim jacket. She donned a pair of sneakers and accessorized her look with a black eyewear and matching bag. As for the Double XL actor, he donned a plain brown t-shirt with blue baggy pants and sneakers.

When Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made their relationship Insta official

Hours after signing their marriage papers, the couple dropped multiple images from the private ceremony. In the captions, the couple revealed why they chose that particular date to get married.

It reads, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer worked together in the movie Double XL and the music video Blockbuster.

