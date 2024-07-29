WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal welcomed by music director Sajid Khan with garlands; actress quips, ‘Wapas karwaoge shaadi?’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in June 2024 and since then have been sharing glimpses from their special moments with their social media followers. Sonakshi and Zaheer recently visited music director Sajid Khan at his studio, where they were welcomed with garlands. The actress playfully quipped if he planned to get them married again.

Sajid Khan reveals making music for ‘beautiful couple’ Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Today, July 29, music composer Sajid Khan took to his Instagram and shared a video that offered a peek into his recent meeting with the newlywed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The clip started with the text, “Welcome To Taaleem Studio Sonakshi & Zaheer.” As the actors entered the studio, they were given a warm welcome with loud cheers and claps. They hugged Sajid who then proceeded to adorn them with garlands.

Sonakshi joked, “Wapas karwaoge shaadi? (Will you get us married again?)” and then they shared a laugh. She also called the gesture “so sweet.” They were seen enjoying some music together at the studio.

In the caption, Sajid expressed, “Wellcome to Taaleem studio my fav sis @aslisona n @iamzahero handsome boy. so happy for thr visit." He further revealed, “making sm music for the beautiful couple. Allah bless u both stay together no matter wt::: love always win in the end @taaleemmusic @singer.muskaan @1mraankhaan #love #couple #wedding #happiness #instafamily #staytogether.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

For the unversed, the musical duo Sajid-Wajid composed music for Sonakshi’s debut film Dabangg, including the hit romantic track Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony at their home in Mumbai on June 23. The wedding was followed by a grand reception at a luxurious venue in the city. When sharing their wedding video on Instagram, the couple described their day in the caption, saying, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal gushes over Céline Dion’s performance at 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony; says ‘can’t believe’ as latter reposts her story