Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrate one month wedding anniversary; share glimpses from Philippines honeymoon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been painting the town red since they got married in an intimate civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The lovebirds got their marriage registered a month ago and now they have acknowledged their togetherness as husband and wife.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are celebrating one month's anniversary today (July 23) after their wedding and their joint post on Instagram is all about the newly married couple in love.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's honeymoon diaries from the Phillippines

On July 23, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took to Instagram to share a collaborative post to celebrate the occasion. The post features pictures from their second honeymoon in the Philippines. In the first picture, Zaheer can be seen hugging his wife, Sonakshi as they share a mushy moment in the swimming pool during their hotel stay.

The second photo shows them having a meal as they get clicked together. One of the pictures has the couple twinning in white outfits. While the actress is sitting on the couch, Zaheer is posing while resting on the edge of it.

"We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!" an excerpt from their post reads.

Take a look at Sonakshi and Zaheer's Instagram post here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had different ideas about their marriage

In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal revealed that initially, they had different marriage ideas in mind. While Sonakshi wanted an intimate wedding, Zaheer wished to "elope" to another country and return to India after marriage.

During the same chat, Sonakshi was asked about the time she got excited and screamed during their marriage registration ceremony. The Dabangg actress said that the couple had been waiting for that moment for quite some time. The newly married bride added that she couldn't control herself.

All about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged their marital vows after registering their marriage. The ceremony was held at Zaheer's home in Bandra. The couple dated for seven years and got hitched on June 23, 2024.

