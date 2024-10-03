WATCH: Parineeti Chopra gives peek into her romantic Maldives vacay with Raghav Chadha; don’t miss their first anniversary cake-cutting

On September 24, 2024, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha completed one year since their grand wedding. The couple jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The actress recently gave a peek into their romantic vacation, which involved cake-cutting, beach walks, and lots more.

Today, October 3, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video containing memorable moments from her recent getaway to the Maldives. The video started with Pari recording herself taking a cart ride as well as admiring the scenic location. In the clip, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress was seen cycling with her husband Raghav Chadha on a bridge surrounded by water. The cute couple also walked hand-in-hand on the beach.

Raghav was seen enjoying some delicious sweet treats. There was a glimpse of a seaplane. The duo even cut a chocolate cake together in their hotel room. The video ended with the lovebirds sitting close to each other in the water.

Parineeti used the love song Tere Hi Hum by Prateek Kuhad in the background of the reel. In the caption, she wrote, “Tere hi hum hain (two-pink heart emoji) @raghavchadha88.” Have a look at the post!

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Most fav & inspiring couple. Your love gives me hopes #raghneeti,” while another wrote, “Sooo beautiful n lovely both of u.” A user stated, “Sweet and golden moments,” while some called them “beautiful” and “cuties.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, both Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made special posts on Instagram on the occasion of their anniversary. In a heartfelt note, Raghav wrote, “A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we’d met sooner.”

Advertisement

He described his wife’s support in his life, saying, “You’ve made every day so special, whether it’s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You’ve been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranveer Singh receives extra hugs from para athlete Kanchan Lakhani for his and Deepika Padukone’s baby girl; fans are melting