Parineeti Chopra has garnered acclaim for her compelling performances in various films, including notable titles such as Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and The Girl on the Train. Over the years, she has not only showcased her acting prowess but has also demonstrated her singing talent by lending her vocals to several songs in her films. In an exclusive revelation, Pinkvilla has learned that Parineeti is set to venture into the professional music arena, under the representation of TM Talent Management. Read on for more details on this exciting new chapter in her career.

Parineeti Chopra to officially step into the music industry

Exciting news awaits Parineeti Chopra enthusiasts, as the talented actress is set to embark on a musical journey, marking her as the first actress to officially venture into the realm of live singing.

In an exclusive update from Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that Parineeti is channeling her passion for singing onto the professional stage, having signed up with Entertainment Consultant LLP. This notable entity is a part of TM Ventures Pvt Ltd and TM Talent Management which boasts representation of some of the country's most prominent musical acts, including Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, and over 25 other artists.

Parineeti's exclusive management will now be handled by TM Talent Management, solidifying her foray into the music industry. Trained in classical music, Parineeti is now making her musical pursuits official, promising an elevated level of delight for her fans.

With her singing prowess gaining recognition, this move is anticipated to provide her admirers with even more opportunities to savor her musical talents.

About Parineeti Chopra’s previous singing pursuits

In 2017, Parineeti Chopra lent her melodious voice to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, a captivating track from her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, where she portrayed the role of an aspiring singer. Her vocal prowess continued to shine as she delivered a version of the patriotic anthem Teri Mitti in the 2019 release Kesari. Additionally, the unplugged version of Matlabi Yariyan from the 2021 movie The Girl on the Train is another notable gem in her discography.

Adding a personal touch to her musical repertoire, Parineeti enchanted audiences by singing O Piya, a poignant song featured in her official wedding video, commemorating her marriage to Raghav Chadha last year.

