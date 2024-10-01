Amar Singh Chamkila actress Parineeti Chopra gets nostalgic; asks Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali ‘Can we shoot the film again?’

Parineeti Chopra impressed the audience with her performance in the movie Amar Singh Chamkila earlier in 2024. She played the role of Amarjot Kaur in the biographical drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti recently got nostalgic and asked Diljit and Imtiaz if they could shoot the film again.

On September 30, 2024, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post that contained old footage of the real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur singing their song Pehle Lalkare live. Reacting to it, Parineeti wrote, “Ufff (two-pink heart emoji).” Tagging her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali, the actress asked, “Can we shoot the film again?”

Imtiaz re-shared Parineeti’s post and used laughing emojis to showcase his amusement.



The movie Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release of the film, Parineeti shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram, praising the work of the team. She said, “I’m immensely thankful for Chamkila.”

Showering love on Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and AR Rahman, Parineeti continued, “@imtiazaliofficial sir, your direction was unparalleled; you truly led the ship with finesse. Your vision and passion set a new standard. @diljitdosanjh, you were the perfect co-star, making every moment on set enjoyable and effortless. @arrahman sir, being musically directed by you - a thing of dreams.”

The actress concluded by saying, “And the entire team who made this film. Shooting this film has topped any other film experience because I got to sing and act - 2 things I’m the most passionate about, so thank you.”

The film received a lot of critical acclaim for its direction, soundtrack, and acting performances.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2024. The couple spent time together on a beach getaway. Dropping a romantic post on the special occasion, Parineeti said, “Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.” Wishing him a happy anniversary, she also asked him why they didn’t meet sooner.

