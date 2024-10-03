WATCH: Ranveer Singh receives extra hugs from para athlete Kanchan Lakhani for his and Deepika Padukone’s baby girl; fans are melting

Ranveer Singh welcomed his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone in September 2024. The new dad has been basking in the joys of parenthood. Ranveer recently attended an event in Mumbai where he met para athlete Kanchan Lakhani. In a video, the actor was seen receiving extra hugs from her for his baby girl. It absolutely melted the hearts of fans who couldn’t stop showering their love.

A celebration in honor of India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes was recently held at the Ambani family’s residence in Mumbai. On October 1, para athlete Kanchan Lakhani took to Instagram and shared an adorable video with Ranveer Singh, who was present at the event.

In the video, Kanchan was seen attaching a pin to Ranveer’s black blazer and sharing a tight hug with him. Then the Singham Again actor cutely asked for another hug for his daughter, saying, “Ek mere liye aur ek meri baby ke liye (One for me and another one for my baby girl).” Kanchan gave him even more hugs for Deepika Padukone and his future baby, to which he said, “Kya baat hai.”

The caption read, “Beautiful moments with @ranveersingh.” Watch the video here!

In the comments section, one person said, “So amazing, congratulations!!” and another wrote, “What a beautiful moment. Di congratulations.” A user said, “That’s so nice hope his wife see it,” while many others left heart-eye and red heart emojis.

Another video of Ranveer interacting with the paparazzi at the event had earlier gone viral on the internet. He was heard telling them, “Baap bann gaya re (I have become a dad)” in full excitement.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to resume the filming of his upcoming untitled movie with Aditya Dhar. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that the actor will be back on sets in November.

A source close to the development stated, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule.”

