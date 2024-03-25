WATCH: Priyanka Chopra encourages Nick Jonas to dance as they celebrate Holi with daughter Malti; latter poses adorably for camera

Priyanka Chopra who is currently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was seen enjoying Holi with family and friends. Pictures and videos of the couple along with their daughter Malti celebrating Holi went viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Holi with Malti

A fan page of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Instagram shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the Holi celebrations of the couple with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen holding Malti in her arms while her daughter poses for the camera. Nick can be seen standing behind them as they click a group picture with their family members and friends.

The second clip gives a glimpse of Priyanka encouraging her singer husband to shake a leg while the dhols are playing. The actress wore a white churidar and Nick donned a white kurta pajama. The other glimpses show them posing with their friends and family as they enjoy the festival of colors.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

According to the Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra is busy discussing an upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source has been quoted as saying that Priyanka understands the curiosity around her next Hindi film and that's why she wants to finalize it soon. The actress is meeting several filmmakers and has been going through several scripts.

Sharing details about her project with the filmmaker, the source added, "She is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes."

Priyanka has also taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Recently, her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, partnered with Awedacious Originals to create Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The documentary focuses on a woman's journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, shedding light on women who have faced violence. Apart from these, she recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas recently had a show in India with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas (the Jonas Brothers). They delighted fans by setting the stage on fire during Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

