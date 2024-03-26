WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas return to Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie post Holi bash; wave at paps

After indulging in a grand celebration of Holi in Noida, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, accompanied by their daughter Malti Marie, returned to Mumbai.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Mar 26, 2024  |  06:16 PM IST |  328
WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas return to Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie post Holi bash; wave at paps
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, renowned as one of the most beloved celebrity couples, are currently savoring their time in India alongside their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The trio recently immersed themselves in the joy of Holi, celebrating the vibrant festival with their loved ones in Noida. Today, Priyanka and Nick, accompanied by Malti, were sighted at the airport in Mumbai as they made their way back to the city. The family graciously waved at the paparazzi and posed for the cameras in style.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie return to Mumbai post celebrating Holi with family

Today, on March 26, actress Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their little one Malti Marie, emerged from the private airport in Mumbai. Priyanka looked effortlessly stylish in a dark blue top paired with chic pants, complemented by sleek sunglasses and a cap. Cradling Malti in her arms, she greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and wave.

Nick, sporting a casual ensemble consisting of a green t-shirt and black shorts, accessorized with sunglasses and carried a bag. Responding to the photographers' requests for pictures, Nick also waved amiably before joining Priyanka and their daughter for a perfect family photo. They then proceeded to settle into their awaiting car.

Related Stories

Farhan Akhtar’s response on Dil Chahta Hai sequel is going to break your hearts
entertainment
Farhan Akhtar’s response on Dil Chahta Hai sequel is going to break your hearts
Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are discussing an action film? DEETS
entertainment
Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are discussing an action film? DEETS

Watch the video here!


ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha celebrate Holi 2024 with neighbors; don’t miss munchkin’s reaction

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles