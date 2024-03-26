WATCH: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas return to Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie post Holi bash; wave at paps

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, renowned as one of the most beloved celebrity couples, are currently savoring their time in India alongside their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The trio recently immersed themselves in the joy of Holi, celebrating the vibrant festival with their loved ones in Noida. Today, Priyanka and Nick, accompanied by Malti, were sighted at the airport in Mumbai as they made their way back to the city. The family graciously waved at the paparazzi and posed for the cameras in style.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie return to Mumbai post celebrating Holi with family

Today, on March 26, actress Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their little one Malti Marie, emerged from the private airport in Mumbai. Priyanka looked effortlessly stylish in a dark blue top paired with chic pants, complemented by sleek sunglasses and a cap. Cradling Malti in her arms, she greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile and wave.

Nick, sporting a casual ensemble consisting of a green t-shirt and black shorts, accessorized with sunglasses and carried a bag. Responding to the photographers' requests for pictures, Nick also waved amiably before joining Priyanka and their daughter for a perfect family photo. They then proceeded to settle into their awaiting car.

Watch the video here!

