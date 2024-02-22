Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara confidently poses with mother Riddhima at airport; Fans call it ‘Kapoor genes’

Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni, the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been turning heads for a while now. It was just yesterday that she sent waves on the internet as she struck some cool poses with her loving mamu at the birthday festivities. Now, yet again, Samara was spotted at the airport with her mother as they flew from Mumbai. However, what again caught everyone’s attention was the star kid’s confidence and ease with which she posed for the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara Sahni poses for the paps

On February 22, a while back, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was spotted at the airport with her daughter Samara Sahni at the Mumbai airport. In the video shared by the paps, the enthusiastic little kiddo is seen joyously and confidently posing for the shutterbugs. However, her mother looked slightly hesitant in posing yet acknowledged the pap's request by posing with her daughter.

In addition to this, the mother-daughter duo greeted the paps before leaving and said goodbye. Nonetheless, it was the teenager’s confidence and comfort with the camera lens which stole all the limelight.

Take a look:

Fans react to Samara's confidence

The video shared on the internet garnered immense attention from the audiences and fans couldn’t stop reacting to it. A section of netizens found her resemblance similar to Ranbir Kapoor and Raha while several called it Kapoor genes. A fan wrote, “Uff those Kapoor genes.... Samara is beautiful,” another fan remarked, “Her eyebrows are like Raha” while a third fan wrote, “She is so innocent and cute” , “She looks like Ranbeer Kapoor”, remarked another fan.

Advertisement

Samara poses with her mamu Ranbir Kapoor at Jeh's third birthday bash

It was yesterday when Riddhima delighted the paps by happily posing with her loving mamu, Ranbir Kapoor outside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan’s third birthday bash. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Neha Dhupia, Mallika Arora, and others.

Take a look:

For the unversed, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is married to a Delhi based businessman, Bharat Sahni. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima are often seen sharing adorable family pictures on their social media. In addition to this, the little Samara Sahni is also quite a social media enthusiast where she also enjoys over 64K followers on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani spotted outside Excel office after coming on board for Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh; WATCH