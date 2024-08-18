WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Raha visit under-construction house without Alia Bhatt; Little one grabs attention for her fashionable look

You’d be lying if you said that you don’t simp over the adorable father-daughter duo Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor. They both stepped out earlier today (August 18th) to have a look at their under-construction building in Mumbai. While Ranbir kept it casual yet stylish, Raha exuded over-the-top fashion goals and it seems her designers are already taking a leaf from Alia Bhatt’s wardrobe.

The munchkin wore an adorable blue dungaree with a white T-shirt and paired shoes. Ranbir also donned a white t-shirt, similar colored hats and shoes, and a casual comfy lower for the outing. Alia, however, gave it a miss this time for the visit but we did see her exact little version walking like a cupcake. Watch here:-

Several users took to the comment section and melted over the duo’s videos. One user said, “Kaise mast chal rahi hai Badi Ho Gai Hai (How cutely she’s walking, has grown up already).” Several others dropped heart emojis in the comment section with many wondering how much time will it take for Ranbir Kapoor’s house to complete.

For the unversed, the property named Krishna Raj after Ranbir’s grandmother holds a special place in the hearts of the entire Kapoor family. Originally belonging to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, the bungalow was inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980 and the couple then decided to reconstruct it in 2016.

Ever since the work in underway on the site and is expected to be completed in the next few months. A report published in Hindustan Times revealed that Alia, Ranbir, and Raha will celebrate this year’s Diwali in their new house. Their source shared, “The ongoing work on their bungalow is almost done, with the finishing going on. After the work is done and they get a green signal, the couple will move into the place. It is the moment they have been looking forward to.”

HT’s source further revealed that Alia Bhatt is personally looking out for the decor of the property. “Stepping into the house with Raha will be a special memory for everyone for sure. It is the house where Ranbir grew up. Now, Ranbir as well as Alia wants to see Raha grow up in the same place with all the memories surrounding her,” the source added.

