Alia Bhatt not just an 'astounding actor' but also ‘great mother’, says dad Mahesh; wants Raha to watch THIS film when she’s ‘sweet 16’

Mahesh Bhatt is embracing the joy of being a grandfather after the birth of Raha Kapoor. While till now the filmmaker had all his eyes on his kids, Bhatt has now shifted his gaze towards the baby, something which he thinks is purely natural and heartwarming. While recently speaking to India Today, the Sadak director hailed Alia Bhatt as a mother and revealed which movie Raha should watch first.

Raha was born on November 6, 2022, to celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. “I do look at human narrative with a different gaze, especially after I became a grandfather,” Mahesh Bhatt said acknowledging that he is yet to recover from the wonder of his own child and their achievements.

Talking about the new dimension of motherhood around him, Bhatt added, “Alia is not just an astounding actor but also a great mother.” The filmmaker further called Raha a ‘gift from the skies’ who came out of nowhere and left everyone awestruck. “If I can be brutally honest, my gaze has shifted towards the grandchild. You start doting on her a little more than your own daughter,” Bhatt added on an emotional note.

The veteran filmmaker was also asked about which film he would like Raha to see first, to which Mahesh Bhatt said, "If you asked me, the movie that I want Raha to watch when she grows up to be a young girl, and is maybe sweet 16, is Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin.” The movie was a 1991 release starring Aamir Khan and Mahesh’s eldest daughter, Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

According to the filmmaker that movie was one of the most heartwarming films where Pooja was ‘out of this world’, and Aamir was ‘really good’. Bhatt feels Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is a movie that has the resonance of a human heart and it would be the right pick for Raha’s introduction to cinema.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt is currently in the middle of receiving feedback about his recent release Bloody Ishq. Written by him and directed by Vikram Bhatt, it is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

