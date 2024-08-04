Ranbir Kapoor admits to seeking therapy before dad Rishi Kapoor got sick: ‘It’s nice to tackle mental health quietly with…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Ranbir Kapoor, currently occupied with filming Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, paused to reflect on his life, career, and decisions. This happened during the actor’s recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath where Ranbir also admitted seeking therapy right before his father Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia.

The Brahmastra actor, however, admitted that it didn’t work out for him for mainly two reasons. “Firstly, because I couldn’t express myself completely to the therapist. Secondly, the therapist, in some way, was teaching me how to manipulate life,” Ranbir said. He further went on to share a page from his self-reflection and said that one can overcome all such emotions by self-educating on certain things.

According to Ranbir Kapoor, he didn’t want to manipulate his life just by putting aside emotions because it gave him peace.

In the same conversation, Ranbir also shared his thoughts on male vulnerability and stressed that commenting on these topics freely might invite labels of ‘anti-feminist or male chauvinist’ for him. Kapoor added, “I feel whether it is a man or a woman, if they aren’t well mentally, there is no shame in taking help. There is no shame in crying about it, and the people who love you will understand.”

Ranbir further asserted that mental health is something that “it is nice to tackle quietly with a lot of grace”. He advocated for not making it an excuse to avoid certain responsibilities and be a certain way. “It’s a problem, find a solution and keep working at it,” Ranbir signed off.

On the work front, other than Ramayana, Ranbir has the second installment of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in his kitty alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War to start rolling soon.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

