WATCH: Salman Khan arrives at Malaika Arora's mom's residence to offer condolences as family mourns Anil Mehta's demise

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora lost their dad, Anil Mehta on September 11, 2024. Apart from the immediate family members, many celebrities from B-Town paid their last respects to her late father yesterday. Malaika and Amrita bid their final goodbye to their late dad on Thursday as they attended his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. While Malaika's former husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his family were spotted at Arora's residence in Bandra yesterday, Salman Khan was missing from the spot. A day later, Salman has now arrived at Malaika Arora's mom's residence to offer condolences as her family mourns Anil Mehta's demise.

In a video on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen entering Malaika Arora's parents' apartment in Bandra. Salman enters the gate with heavy security amid the barricades on the sides. Notably, the Khan family shares a close bond with Malaika Arora and her family. All of them have extended their support during her difficult time.

On the work front, Salman and Malaika have worked with each other in the Dabangg series. Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan stood like a pillar with her as he lost his maternal grandfather yesterday. Arhaan was visibly grief-stricken after the loss of their family member. A video of him exiting the building surfaced on social media after the demise. His cousin, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan Khan accompanied him during the tough time.

Salman's parents, Salim Khan and Helen also arrived after hearing the news of Anil Mehta's demise on Wednesday. Sohail, Seema, Alvira Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, and other family members also reached the spot the night before.

Earlier on Thursday, Arhaan was seen consoling his grieving mom, Malaika on the funeral day. Malaika's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor also paid their heartfelt condolences after the demise. Arjun Kapoor, who previously dated Malaika, also led his support to her. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan were spotted visiting her parents' home as well.

Anil Mehta is survived by his wife, Joyce Polycarp and his two daughters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

