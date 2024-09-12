Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan consoles her as they leave for her father Anil Mehta’s funeral with mother Joyce

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are going through a rough patch following the unfortunate demise of their father, Anil Mehta. The shocking news came on Wednesday morning and now a day later, the family is heading for the funeral. Meanwhile, in one of the viral videos, Malaika’s loving son Arhaan Khan was seen consoling her.

Today, on September 12, Malaika Arora was seen leaving her mother’s residence with her and her son Arhaan Khan for her late father Anil Mehta’s funeral. In the video, Arhaan was seen wrapping his arm around his grandmother, Joyce's shoulder while making his way towards the parked car. The mother-son duo ensured that Joyce sat safely inside the car.

In another video, the actress was seen standing with her son while she had a breakdown. Being a loving son, he was seen resting his hand on her mother’s shoulder and consoling her.

Take a look

Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Kim Sharma, among others were seen arriving to pay last respects.

On Wednesday, following the demise of Anil Mehta, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan addressed the media. He revealed that they’re investigating the matter. However, according to them, it appeared to be a case of suicide "at prima facie." Notably, the investigation in the matter is still going on.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Malaika Arora on Wednesday evening also took to her Instagram handle and shared an official statement.

It read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect.”

Take a look

According to a report published in News 18 Showsha, being a supportive friend, Kareena Kapoor pushed all her work commitments to be with her BFFs, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

ALSO READ: Has Kareena Kapoor postponed her work commitments following BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Mehta’s demise? Here’s what we know