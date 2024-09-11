WATCH: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is grief-stricken after paying last respects to late grandfather Anil Mehta; cousin Nirvaan Khan accompanies

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Bollywood woke up to the tragic news of Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father, Anil Mehta's demise on Wednesday morning. Anil Mehta left for his heavenly abode on September 11, 2024. Malaika's former husband, Arbaaz Khan, ex-beau Arjun Kapoor, and other close ones arrived at her parents' Bandra residence to extend condolences for her late father. Malaika and Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, was also spotted by the paparazzi outside their home. Arhaan was grief-stricken after he paid his last respects to his late grandfather. Cousin Nirvaan Khan accompanied him while extending his support.

In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Arhaan Khan can be seen coming out of the building through a gate. Arhaan was visibly heartbroken as he sat in the car along with his aunt, Amrita Arora. Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son, Nirvaan Khan, was also spotted with him. After Arhaan, Nirvaan also boarded the vehicle.

Arhaan Khan was spotted arriving at his grandparents' residence in Bandra later today. He was surrounded by the paparazzi. Check out the pictures of Arhaan visiting the building after his grandfather's demise.

A few hours ago, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share the official statement while confirming the news of his father, Anil Mehta's demise. In her statement, Malaika announced the loss of her father who passed away on Wednesday. Calling him a "gentle soul, devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend", the actress-model shared that the Arora family is in "deep shock".

She also requested privacy from the media and well-wishers during her difficult time.

The cremation service of the late Anil Mehta will be held at 11 am on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. Reportedly, Malaika, who was in Pune at the time, rushed back to Mumbai after hearing the news of her father's demise.

Anil is survived by his wife, Joyce Polycarp, and two daughters, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. While Joyce is a Malayali Christian, her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a border town in India.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

