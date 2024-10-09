WATCH: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt renew wedding vows; VIRAL video gives glimpses of their 'pheras'

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata are a solid couple of B-town who have been together for 16 years. They tied the knot in 2008. The couple recently got married again while celebrating their togetherness. A video has gone viral on social media featuring Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt renewing their wedding vows. The viral video gives glimpses of their 'pheras'.

In a video on Instagram, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt can be seen taking 'agni pheras' around havankund in an intimate ceremony. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor is sporting a saffron-colored ethnic dhoti kurta for the day. His wife, Maanayata looks simple in a white printed suit.

The 65-year-old star is leading his wife, Maanayata while solemnizing their marriage for the second time.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are gushing over their renewal of wedding vows. An Instagram user dropped two red heart emojis. Another commented, "Great" with hands-clapping emojis.

One of them wrote, "Couple goals" and added an awestruck emoji. "Sanju (awestruck emoji) bhabhiji," read a fan's comment.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata recently held a puja at their newly renovated house in Mumbai. The couple reportedly took their 'pheras' during the puja. Maanayata dropped a picture of the puja ceremony on Instagram. In her Instagram story, the picture features the couple sitting together for the puja.

The photo shows Maanayata joining her hands while praying to God, Sanjay has his head bowed down. The havan kund is lit up with fire. While she wore a plain multi-colored suit, the actor sported yellow attire for the puja.

Take a look at the screenshots of Instagram stories here:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got hitched in a private ceremony in Goa on February 7, 2008. The couple welcomed twins in October 2010. They have a boy named Shahraan and a girl, Iqra. The actor first married Richa Sharma in 1987 who died in 1996. Trishala Dutt is their daughter. He then tied the knot with a model, Rhea Pillai, in 1998. They got divorced in 2008.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in the film, Ghudchadi earlier this year, co-starring Raveena Tandon.

