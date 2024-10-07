CID's Shivaji Satam recalls Sanjay Dutt opening up to him after getting accused in 1993 bomb blasts case, calls him 'innocent': 'He had no air of being...'

Shivaji Satam is a popular face in the television industry who is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman in one of the longest-running TV shows, CID. He has also worked extensively in the Bollywood industry. In a recent interaction with Friday Talkies, the actor opened up about working with Sanjay Dutt and recalled how he opened up to him as he was going through a tough time owing to the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case.

Shivaji Satam recalled working with Sanjay Dutt in the 1999 film Vaastav. Satam played the role of Sanjay Dutt aka Raghu’s father in the film. Before Vaastav, they worked together in another film, where Dutt made special appearances. During the filming, he used to come to the sets at night after attending court hearings all day.

Satam stated, “He would come on set to shoot the scene at 2 in the night, after finishing his court hearings during the day. Then we did Vaastav. Sanju is innocent, he had no air of being a star even then”.

During Vaastav’s shooting, one day, while filming, Sanjay Dutt opened up to him. Satam recalled, “He is actually very vulnerable. Even then I remember he would tell me, ‘Shiva ab kya kare yaar, ye bag aaya, main phass gaya.’ I would tell him, ‘Baba kuch nahi hoga, tu aise he rehna.’”

The CID actor also mentioned that he did four to five films with Sanjay Dutt and said, “He is a wonderful, big-hearted person.”

Then he recalled another incident when the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor invited a few of his friends over as he was cooking mutton at home. Dutt was using the latest cellphone at that time and the slick design impressed Satam who complimented the actor. After lunch, Dutt removed his SIM card and gave Satam the cell phone.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was accused of serious charges in the 1993 Bomb Blast Case that took place in Maharashtra. 12 explosions rocked the city of Mumbai in a single day resulting in heavy casualties. Although he was later acquitted of the charges, he was sentenced to six years of prison for the possession of illegal weapons. The actor stated that he was framed in the case.

