New mom Deepika Padukone to be discharged from hospital; Ranveer Singh does special preparation for wife and baby girl's grand welcome: Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently basking in the joys of parenthood. The power couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on September 7, 2024. It has now been learned that the new mom is set to be discharged from the hospital. Ranveer had reportedly done special preparation for his wife and baby girl’s grand welcome at their home.

According to a recent report by Zee News, Deepika Padukone will be discharged from the hospital today, September 12, 2024. As per the portal’s source, the new mother and her baby are in good health and will be heading home today. Ranveer Singh has apparently planned a special welcome for his precious girls. The source said, “The elated and excited father Ranveer Singh cannot wait to welcome both his Laxmis at home and has done a special preparation for their grand welcome.”

The portal also shared that the couple will be following a no photo policy for their baby and have requested the paparazzi not capture them.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the official announcement about the birth of their daughter in a special post on Instagram. The image stated, “Welcome Baby Girl!” and revealed the birth date as “8.9.2024.” The text was framed within a golden bow. Have a look!

The announcement post was showered with love and wishes from various Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and more sent heartfelt wishes to the couple. Hollywood actor Will Smith also congratulated the new parents.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the movie Singham Again. The action film will mark Deepika’s entry into the Cop Universe created by Rohit Shetty. She will be playing the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, while Ranveer will reprise his character from Simmba. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

