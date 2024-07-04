Kajol, who made her acting debut in 1992, remains one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. She has showcased her immense talent on the big screen and impressed the audience with her performance throughout her career. Beyond receiving great reviews and box-office successes, Kajol’s dialogues have also made a place in the hearts of the people.

Presented here are some of the most popular lines uttered by her characters that are unforgettable and would make you want to relive those moments.

7 best Kajol dialogues that are engraved in our hearts:



1. Bhool karke agar humse koi bhool hui ho, toh bhool samajhkar bhula dena... lekin bhulana sirf bhool ko, galati se bhi humein na bhula dena

Movie: Fanaa (2006)

This shayari meaning, “If I have committed any mistake by mistake, then consider it a mistake and forget it... but forget only the mistake, do not forget me even by mistake,” belongs to the movie Fanaa, directed by Kunal Kohli. Kajol’s character Zooni recites it to Aamir Khan’s Rehan when she is still blind. The movie is filled with many beautiful shayaris presented by the actors.

Fanaa is a romantic thriller which ends in a tragedy when Zooni discovers her lover Rehan’s secret identity.

2. Maafi maangne se toh koi chota bada hota nahi ... aur joh maaf kar deta hai na unka dil bahut bada hota hai

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

“No one becomes smaller or bigger by asking for forgiveness… and the one who forgives has a big heart,” is one of the famous Kajol dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her character Anjali says this to Amitabh Bachchan’s Yash Raichand when she is trying to apologize to him for breaking the ‘gamla’ during his lavish birthday party.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, who is listening to the conversation, is in awe of her and falls even more deeply.

3. Lucknow da kurta, Pathani salwar... tab lage mard, varna lage bekaar

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

“Lucknow’s kurta, Pathani salwar... then they look manly, otherwise they look useless” is another one of K3G dialogues by Kajol. It is just one example of the playful banter that goes on between Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in the Karan Johar film.

It is quite a funny scene when Rahul is trying to flirt with Anjali as they visit the mela in Chandni Chowk, while she is just nervous. She says this in reaction to him wearing a suit for the mela.

4. Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

“Something happens Rahul, you won't understand,” is one of the most poignant Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dialogues by Kajol. It is said by her character Anjali to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul when he congratulates her for soon-to-be marriage to Aman.

This line is also the title of the Karan Johar directorial and perfectly captures the emotions of Rahul and Anjali who are going through a turmoil to accept their feelings for each other.

5. Rahul is a cheater, he is a cheater, he is a cheater, CHEATER

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

This is among the most funny Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kajol dialogues. During their basketball game, Anjali says this to Rahul who pushes her to make her fall due to which she misses the basket.

It gives a glimpse into their friendship, where they are very competitive. The flashback sequences are filled with such fights between the two best friends who always end up making up with each other.

6. Aisa pehli baar hua hai satrah atrah saalon mein, andekha anjaana koi aane laga khayalon mein

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Translating to, “This has happened for the first time in seventeen to eighteen years, an unseen unknown person started coming into my thoughts,” is one of the famous dialogues of Kajol in DDLJ. It is uttered by her character Simran during her entry scene in the Aditya Chopra film. She reads this to her mother from her diary which is filled with such deep thoughts.

It is the perfect set up for the story that was going to unfold as Simran believes that there is someone made just for her, indicating Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj.

7. Naam ka fareb dekar gunaah karte waqt shayad tum bhul gaye the, ki naam badalne se insaan ka chehra aur uska jurm nahi badal jaata..

Movie: Baazigar (1993)

On the list of Kajol’s best dialogues is this line from the movie Baazigar which translates to, “You may have forgotten it when you changed your name and committed a crime that changing one’s name does not change a person's face or his crime.”

