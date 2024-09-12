Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone’s film to release in Japan on THIS date

The movie Jawan created havoc at the Indian box office when it was released in 2023. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and more, the film received immense love from the audience. SRK has now announced that the movie will be released in Japan on November 29, 2024.

Today, September 12, 2024, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handles and shared a poster of Jawan for its release in Japan. In the caption, the superstar revealed the release date and also asked if the audience was ready for the storm.

He wrote, “Ek kahani justice ki...vengeance ki...villain aur hero ki… Ek kahani Jawan ki… Aa rahi hai Japan ke theaters mein pehli baar!!! Toh ab reh gaya bas ek sawaal- Ready-ah? (A story of justice… of vengeance… of villain and hero… A story of a Jawan… It is coming for the first time in the theaters of Japan!!! So now only one question remains – Ready-ah?).”

SRK added, “The fire & action you all loved is making a massy massy massy arrival in Japan! #Jawan hits the screens in Japan on 29th Nov, 2024!”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post. One person exclaimed, “Dear Japanese are you ready for the blast the power pack action mania JAWAN is about to release be READY AH,” while another wrote, “They will love it.”

A user said, “Jawan coming to my country!!!” and another mentioned, “Ready for setting new benchmarks!” Many people answered that they were ready and used red hearts as well as fire emojis to convey their enthusiasm.

Earlier, on September 7, 2024, Jawan completed a year of its release in India. Shah Rukh Khan shared a special post on Instagram to mark this milestone. He shared a highlight reel showcasing famous scenes from the movie, and the video concluded by stating, “Celebrating 1 Year of Jawan.”

In the caption, Shah Rukh said, “The film that we made with a lot of heart… has turned one year ‘old’ today… or shall I say one year ‘Jawan.’”

The actor acknowledged the contribution of director Atlee as well as the rest of the cast, saying, “Without the storytelling, skill and vision of @atlee47, this film wouldn’t have been possible and of course… massy massy massy!!! Sending my love to the team that toiled away to make this film what it is — @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi, @deepikapadukone, all the Chief’s girls and @redchilliesent!!”

He also extended his gratitude to the audience, stating, “And thank you to the audiences for accepting our film with such love and happiness!!! #1YearOfJawan.” Check out the post here!

Jawan is an action thriller directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is an Anirudh Ravichander musical. It follows the story of a father and a son who fight against a corrupt arms dealer.

Nayanthara portrays the character of Narmada, a cop, and Shah Rukh Khan’s love interest. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make cameo appearances, while Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and more play pivotal roles.

