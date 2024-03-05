Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 'Tumse Mil Ke' at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding hit us with a wave of nostalgia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar was one of the biggest events of the year till now. It not only got almost all the Bollywood celebrities under one roof but also brought several eminent international personalities together as well. From the three Khans dancing together to Rihanna and Akon making everyone groove to their beats, there were quite a few iconic moments at the bash. But the one moment that stole our hearts was Shah Rukh Khan dancing to his songs.

Shah Rukh Khan grooves to his song

In the inside video that is going viral, we can see Shah Rukh Khan on the dance floor. He is grooving to the iconic song ‘Tumse Mil Ke’ from his film Main Hoon Na. This song in the movie also features Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Sushmita Sen.

SRK can be seen wearing a black tee over black pants and completed his look with a black beanie.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dance with Anant Ambani

After Rihanna’s spectacular performance, Akon also set the stage on fire with his performance. Well, Akon has given us a popular Bollywood song Chammak Challo from Ra-One featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and it was a whole vibe when he performed this song last night at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared the stage yet again and left everyone awestruck as they danced on Chammak Challo. SRK looked dapper in an all-black attire. He wore a black tee over black pants and a black beanie. Salman on the other hand wore a red leather jacket over a black tee. Akon sings Chammak Challo while Sukhbir joins him and all four of them along with Anant Ambani set the stage on fire.

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan dances with wife Gauri as Udit Narayan sings in Jamnagar

On the last day, several acclaimed national singers were invited to entertain the guests. Among them was veteran music composer and singer Udit Narayan. In a clip that’s going viral, he can be seen performing the song Main Yahan Hoon from the film Veer Zaara. But what caught the internet’s attention was the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan grooving to the song. He was joined by his wife Gauri Khan on the dance floor. The most sought-after couple displayed their love and romanced cutely with each other on the beautiful number.

