WATCH: Shahid Kapoor gets goofy as he spends fun family time with Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Sanah and Ruhaan

On April 11, the entire country celebrated the festival of Eid with their loved ones. Many Bollywood stars attended Sohail Khan’s Eid bash while others went for the star-studded wedding reception of producer Anand Pandit’s daughter Aishwarya. However, Shahid Kapoor decided to spend some quality time with his family at home and make fun memories with them.

Shahid Kapoor enjoys a relaxing Eid holiday with his family

Over the past year, Shahid Kapoor has been busy with the shooting and promotion of his movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. But after the science fiction romantic comedy film released earlier this year, he decided to spend more time with his family. This is probably why when all of B-town was attending Eid parties, he decided to chill at home with his family.

A while ago, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a fun video of the fam jam. The clip opens with a close-up of the actor setting up the phone camera. He then tricks his family into posing for a video. After making his family laugh, they finally manage to click a cute family photo. The Jab We Met actor was joined by his wife Mira, Shahid’s parents Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak along with Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan. Sharing the video, Mira penned, “When it’s a full house!”

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

If you have been following Shahid closely, you would remember him as the background dancer from films like Taal and Dil To Pagal Hai. But when given an opportunity with Ishq Vishk, he proved his mettle as a skilled actor. Since then, he has been part of many hits such as Fida, 36 China Town, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, Kabir Singh and more.

He started the year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which became the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. A while ago, the movie made its OTT debut. Kapoor is currently filming for the action thriller film Deva. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, in his Hindi debut, it also stars Pooja Hegde.

