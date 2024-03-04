WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra drops BTS video from Yodha; gives peek into his intense prep for action avatar

Sidharth Malhotra is getting ready for the premiere of his movie Yodha. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, it's an action-packed thriller set to hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Before the film's release, Sidharth Malhotra shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring himself in action scenes and discussing his character's preparation.

Sidharth Malhotra shares a BTS video of himself from Yodha

Today, on March 4, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video of himself from his upcoming film Yodha. The video shows the actor's rigorous preparation for his role, including performing high-octane stunts. In the behind-the-scenes video of Yodha, Malhotra mentioned that he lost weight to fit his character. He also mentioned undergoing unique preparations for his role in the action-packed thriller.

Sharing the video, Sidhath wrote, “Lights, camera and...behind the action! Becoming Arun Katyal and everything else #Yodha. #YodhaBTS out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15.”

About Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Yodha’s trailer

On February 29th, the highly anticipated official trailer of Yodha was unveiled. It's noteworthy as it's the first time a Hindi film has premiered its trailer on a flight. The trailer was shown during the flight journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, where media representatives were on board, heading to attend the trailer's press conference for Yodha.

Passengers were given tablets and headphones to watch the trailer. Besides journalists, the movie's actors and team were also on the flight. The event concluded with a press meet in Ahmedabad. Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, releases on March 15th. The movie tells the story of a plane hijacking and the rescue operation that follows.

About the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

In addition to Sidharth Malhotra, Yodha features actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles. The initial song, Zindagi Tere Naam, portrays the romantic connection between Sidharth and Raashii in a beautiful way, enhancing the film's emotional depth. Yodha presents an intense story revolving around a high-stakes hijacking.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is a joint venture involving Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, it is scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

