WATCH: Sunny Deol eating jalebis in snow, enjoying tea with dad Dharmendra and more is proof he's living life king-size; brother Bobby Deol reacts

Sunny Deol not only enjoys doing larger-than-life roles and cuddling with his teddy bears at home, but he is also someone who likes to stay in the company of nature. Hence, he always narrows down on vacation spots that are all about clean air, picturesque views of mountains, waterbodies, wild animals, and lush green terrains. The actor dropped a video showcasing him enjoying jalebis and paratha in snow and lassi with his father Dharmendra.

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and dropped a video that proves his lovely relationship with Mother Earth. The clip, which is a collage of all the wonderful memories he has of his vacation, opens with him expressing, “Feeling good, feeling on top of the world.” The senior actor can be seen driving a car amid snowcapped mountains, taking selfies at waterfalls, eating a paratha wearing his snow jacket, and walking amid the greens.

Deol even took a pause and relaxed on a cot, went to the mustard field, played in the snow, and finally enjoyed a hot drink with his father Dharmendra. In the captions, he penned, “My Motivation: Spend as much time with Mother Earth as possible.”

On watching the wonderful video, his younger brother Bobby Deol showered multiple red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film, Lahore: 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. He has also moved on to his next action film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, titled Jatt. A source exclusively informed Pinkvilla, “The team has derived the title from the script as Sunny Deol’s character has the traits of being a Jatt. It’s a larger-than-life heroic character for Sunny Deol and he is donning a special look of light beard and a moustache for the same. It’s a powerful title suggesting the aura of Sunny’s character.”

Sharing more, the industry insider stated, “Sunny is expected to wrap up shooting for the film by early September and will then switch gears to Ramayana and Border 2. He is also discussing and exploring the timelines for shooting director Abbas Mustan’s next film.” The veteran actor also has Apne 2, Gadar 3, and Ghayal 3 in his kitty.

