THROWBACK: When Dharmendra called Salman Khan ‘an emotional man’; recalled how he jumped into lake to get back camera

Dharmendra is the senior actor of B-town who has watched the highs and lows of the industry. In his impressive filmography, he has worked with several acclaimed stars, including Salman Khan. In an old interview, the senior actor spoke highly of the Maine Pyar Kiya actor. He stated that Khan is the most genuine and emotional person. Read on!

While promoting his 2018 movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, back in the day, Dharmendra attended a media event with his sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It was during this interaction that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star mentioned that Salman is a very good human being.

Dharmendra noted that he loves him dearly and mentioned that Salman Khan is a wonderful person. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor further added, “He is genuine.” The senior also recalled the time when he was shooting with the Tiger 3 actor. He shared that they were filming at a lake, and the camera fell inside the lake. Khan was quick to jump into the waterbody and went in deep to retrieve the equipment.

This is when Dharmendra thought that the Race 3 actor is daring. Dharmendra had already seen him dance and act. The senior star further stated that he is also an emotional man. “If you’re not a good person, you’re nothing,” the Apne actor exclaimed.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra shared the screen in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. In the romantic comedy film helmed by Sohail Khan, Khan played the lead hero, Suraj Khanna, while the former was seen as Ajay Singh Thakur. It also starred Kajol, Arbaaz Khan, Anjala Zaveri, and others.

Then, in 218, the bhaijaan of B-town made a special appearance in the song Rafta Rafta Medley from the film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is busy shooting Desh Ke Gaddar. He is also a part of Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

As for Salman Khan, he is filming for the highly anticipated film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar will hit theatres in the EID weekend of 2025.

