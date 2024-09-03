WATCH: Sushmita Sen avoids posing with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl; tells paps 'Thoda jaldi mein hoon'

Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in Ram Madhavani's series, Aarya- Season 3, earlier this year, often grabs headlines for her dating life. Sushmita has been linked to Kashmiri model, Rohman Shawl and later IPL chairman Lalit Modi. The actress is currently single, however, she is often spotted with Rohman in public and posts pictures with him on social media. On Monday, the Arya actress was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai and she avoided posing with her ex-boyfriend Rohman. Sushmita posed for pictures but was in a hurry.

In a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Sushmita Sen can be seen coming out of her car. Sushmita wore a black outfit for the night which included black overalls with a long shrug. She also opted for sunglasses.

The 48-year-old actress waved at the paparazzi and posed for them with a big smile on her face. She also blew flying kisses to the media. Rohman Shawl makes a brief appearance as he leaves the area while carrying her bag in his hands. Rohman wore a denim jacket and paired it with denim jeans.

The clip shows Sushmita asking about the well-being of the paparazzi. "Aap kaise hain?" she asks. The actress then adds, "Thoda jaldi mein hoon...agli baar (I am running late, next time...)."

Earlier, during an episode of Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, Sushmita Sen opened up about her dating life. Sushmita revealed she is single these days and has "no man" in her life. "As we sit here today, I have no man in my life. I have been single for a while now," the actress said on the podcast.

The former Miss Universe admitted that she has remained single for three years and is not "interested" in anyone as of now. The actress expressed that it feels "lovely" that she is on break from relationships and revealed that she was once in a relationship for 5 years which was the longest time she has ever dated.

Sushmita Sen hangs out with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and both of them remain cordial with each other. The former couple dated for some time and called it quits in 2021.

