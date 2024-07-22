Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl on his relationship with the actress; ‘We share something special’

The dating rumors of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were catching a significant amount of attention after the duo was snapped recently for an award function. However, in a recent conversation, the former Miss Universe revealed that she has been single for a while now. On the other hand, Rohman Shawl has also maintained that they’re just friends.

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his relationship with the actress

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman was being asked about his relationship status with the Aarya actress. In response to this, he stated, "Vo to 6 saal se hain na saath mein to abhi naya kya hai (we’ve been together for six years, so what is new in that?). He added that they have "always been friends," and there will be no change in that. Shawl further stated that they share "something special," and it is quite evident as well.

Sushmita Sen reveals she has 'no man in her life'

Interestingly, it was recently on Rhea Chakraborty's show Chapter 2 that Sushmita announced that she 'doesn’t have a man' in her life. She said, "As we sit here today, I have no man in my life. I have been single for a while now." Sen added that "precisely" she has been single for three years and is not "interested" in anyone at the moment.

She expressed her belief, stating that it feels ‘lovely’ to be on a break from relationships and that the longest time she was with someone was close to five years.

Sushmita Sen shares her views on heartbreak

She further shared her opinion on heartbreak, stating that the age in which she is, there’s nothing like that. Rather, she goes all out and invests love, care, and energy in a relationship because everyone is involved. Sen added, “I am hugely protected. If anything becomes toxic in that environment, I walk away faster than you can take my name, and I don't miss it."

Sushmita and Rohman dated for some time and called it quits in 2021. However, the two remain cordial to each other.

Sushmita Sen's work front

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the third part of her highly acclaimed series, Aarya: The Antim Vaar. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also starred Ila Arun, Vikas Kumar, and Sikandar Kher, among others, in key roles.

The series was released earlier this year in February and is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

