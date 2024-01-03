What to watch this weekend: Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna to Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature 2; list INSIDE
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mix of comedy, drama, thrillers, or fantasy genres. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
January 2024 is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. A bunch of new shows are releasing on leading OTT platforms. From Indian films to Hollywood, and Korean, here is a list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.
1) Hi Nanna
- IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
- Release Date: January 4
- Stars: Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Nani
- Director: Shouryuv
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
Hi Nanna follows the story of a doting father and his 6-year-old daughter who find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.
2) Gyeongseong Creature 2
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Release Date: January 5
- Stars: Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha Joon
- Director: Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub
- Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Gyeongseong Creature, in the Spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults confront a strange creature born of greed and battle against it for survival.
3) Cubicles Season 3
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Release Date: January 5
- Stars: Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Niketan Sharma
- Director: Divyanshu Malhotra
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cubicles follows the story of Piyush, a typical first jobber, and the people around him.
4) Fool Me Once
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Release Date: January 1
- Stars: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage
- Director: David Moore
- Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
In Fool Me Once, Widowed mum Mya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam.
5) Conjuring Kannappan
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Release Date: January 5
- Stars: Anandraj, Elli Avrram, Regina Cassandra
- Director: Selvinraj Xavier
- Genre: Horror
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
A man starts having nightmares where he experiences things in sleep that affect him in real life, too. But as his derangement spreads across his family and friends, they decide to go to the root of the cause.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding LIVE updates: Groom spotted enjoying a run ahead of big day
Star
Jeremy Renner
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)
Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more