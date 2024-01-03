What to watch this weekend: Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna to Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature 2; list INSIDE

January 2024 is filled with exciting new shows and seasons. A bunch of new shows are releasing on leading OTT platforms. From Indian films to Hollywood, and Korean, here is a list curated by Pinvkilla that you can binge-watch this weekend.

1) Hi Nanna

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Release Date: January 4

January 4 Stars: Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Nani

Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan, Nani Director: Shouryuv

Shouryuv Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Hi Nanna follows the story of a doting father and his 6-year-old daughter who find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

2) Gyeongseong Creature 2

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Release Date: January 5

January 5 Stars: Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha Joon

Park Seo Joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha Joon Director: Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub

Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Gyeongseong Creature, in the Spring of 1945 in Gyeongseong, during Japanese rule over Korea, two young adults confront a strange creature born of greed and battle against it for survival.

3) Cubicles Season 3

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Release Date: January 5

January 5 Stars: Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Niketan Sharma

Abhishek Chauhan, Badri Chavan, Niketan Sharma Director: Divyanshu Malhotra

Divyanshu Malhotra Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cubicles follows the story of Piyush, a typical first jobber, and the people around him.

4) Fool Me Once

IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Release Date: January 1

January 1 Stars: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage Director: David Moore

David Moore Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Crime, Drama, Mystery Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Fool Me Once, Widowed mum Mya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam.

5) Conjuring Kannappan

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Release Date: January 5

January 5 Stars: Anandraj, Elli Avrram, Regina Cassandra

Anandraj, Elli Avrram, Regina Cassandra Director: Selvinraj Xavier

Selvinraj Xavier Genre: Horror

Horror Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

A man starts having nightmares where he experiences things in sleep that affect him in real life, too. But as his derangement spreads across his family and friends, they decide to go to the root of the cause.

