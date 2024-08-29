What to watch this weekend: Vijay Varma’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack to Sharvari and Abhay Verma starrer Munjya

Filmmakers are back at providing some great entertainers to the audience, be it on the big screen or OTT platforms. Looking at the multiple choices at hand, cinema lovers would definitely be spoilt for choice. While most of them eagerly wait for the weekend to arrive, some must also be confused about what content they should watch in their free time. If you’re also confused, then fret not.

Here's a list of some of the movies and shows that can be watched this weekend:

1. Munjya

Release Date: August 25, 2024 on OTT

Star Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj, Mona Singh

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Inspired by Indian mythology, Munjya was theatrically released worldwide on June 7, 2024. The film became a sleeper hit and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year till now. But if you missed watching the movie on the big screen, you can stream it on the OTT platform. The audience is sure to have episodes of laughter while enjoying the twists and turns that are sure to keep them on the edge of their seats.

2. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Release Date: August 29, 2024

Star Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Vijay Varma is all set to play Captain Devi Sharan in Anubhav Sinha’s IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack. The mini-series is based on true events and also on the Captain’s book titled Flight Into Fear: The Captain’s Story. It shows how the Indian Airlines flight was hijacked while it was flying from Kathmandu to Delhi on December 24, 1999. It was diverted to Kandahar under Taliban control.

While sharing his experience working on the film, Varma said that he was excited to see its outcome, as all he was doing during the shoot was looking at a green screen.

3. Murshid

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Star Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virvani, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Shingarpure

Director: Shravan Tiwari

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Kay Kay Menon is returning to the television screens with his upcoming crime-thriller, Murshid. In the Shravan Tiwari directorial, he will be seen in the titular role. The story revolves around a retired gangster, Murshid Pathan, who is forced to return to the by-lanes of crime after his family receives threats from his friend-turned-foe. On the other hand, there’s a cop who is investigating a case. As the story unfolds, it shows how the former gangster and the police officer are connected through the case.

Advertisement

4. Pad Gaye Pange

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Star Cast: Samarpan Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Faisal Malik, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Santosh Kumar

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

Directed by Santosh Kumar, Pad Gaye Pange tells the role of Shastri Ji, a retired math teacher who lives a peaceful life in his house, surrounded by his last wife. However, his peace is disturbed when his elder son’s wife threatens to leave the house along with her husband, tired of Shastri Ji’s antics. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Shastri Ji and his former student and a young bank manager, Ayush, get to know that they both have cancer.

5. A Wedding Story

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Star Cast: Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Mukti Mohan, Akshay Anand, Monica Chaudhary, Piloo Vidyarthi

Director: Abhinav Pareek

Genre: Horror

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

Preeti and Vikram want to have a happy life, so they prepare to get married. But their celebrations turn into sadness when death knocks on their doors. Following the untimely demise, everything goes wrong, and they are haunted and chased by death. This wedding story, which ends up making everyone suffer, isn’t for the faint-hearted. Produced by Vinay Reddy, it will hit cinemas on August 30, 2024.

Advertisement

6. The Diary Of West Bengal

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Star Cast: Arshin Mehta, Yajur Marwah

Director: Sanoj Mishra

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

The upcoming political drama, helmed by Sanoj Mishra and produced by Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Bangladesh genocide. The Diary Of West Bengal revolves around a widow who joins others like her and journeys from Bangladesh to Bengal, losing many companions on their way. While Suhasini manages to reach Kolkata, she falls prey to love jihad and is subjected to several religious discrimination. Looking at the grim state of affairs and the involvement of the government, she takes it upon herself to compel the Indian government and human rights organizations to intervene and take action.

Which of these shows have got you excited? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma recalls shooting for Netflix series; ‘There are a few actors who, for me, are gods’