When Aamir Khan came to Mahesh Bhatt's house and ate all his ice cream before turning down filmmaker's idea; DEETS

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt shared his experience of attempting to collaborate on a film featuring Aamir Khan and veteran actress Mumtaz. In a recent interview, Bhatt revealed that Aamir showed little interest in the project. However, he did visit Bhatt's home for a memorable meeting, where he ate all the ice cream and left, further expressing his disinterest in the film's story.

Despite this early setback, Bhatt and Khan later worked together on Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke before their professional relationship soured over the film Ghulam.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, the filmmaker was asked about the unmade project with Aamir Khan, where Mumtaz was to play the mother of Khan’s character. When asked if Aamir’s comments about the project not materializing were accurate, the filmmaker recalled an instance where he had shared an idea with Aamir.

He mentioned that Aamir had come over to his house, accompanied by his first wife, and they had enjoyed a lot of ice cream together. He said, "I remember we used to order ice cream from Natural’s. He’d come over with his first wife, and the power went off. He ate all the ice cream.”

The filmmaker mentioned that after narrating the story to Aamir, the actor didn’t commit to it right away. A week later, Aamir told him that he didn’t like the story, to which the filmmaker responded by saying they wouldn’t make the film then. He explained that during those days, even a casual meeting between two people could lead to rumors.

The story was about a mother and son, which led him to discover a book about the greatest scripts ever written. This book contained the screenplay for It Happened One Night. He showed it to Aamir, who suggested they could create something based on it, which eventually led to the making of Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza. The movie is directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Khan and Kiran Rao.