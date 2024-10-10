When Akshay Kumar surprised a female auto driver his team spent two months tracking; took a ride on her vehicle and gifted Rs 10,000

Akshay Kumar, celebrated for both his stellar performances and his warm nature, is actively involved in numerous social causes. One heartwarming instance of his generosity involved Chhaya Mohite, a trailblazing female auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai. After an extensive two-month search by his team to arrange an interview, Akshay surprised her with a thoughtful gift of Rs 10,000, showcasing his appreciation for her inspiring work and resilience.

Akshay Kumar stumbled upon a captivating video of Chhaya Mohite and was instantly drawn to her story. Recognizing her role as one of Mumbai's pioneering female auto rickshaw drivers, he felt a strong desire to connect with her. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Chhaya revealed that Akshay’s team spent two months tracking her down, armed only with her name and photo.

They went to extraordinary lengths, visiting various RTOs to find her. Chhaya recounted how Akshay’s assistant called her daily for an interview, keeping the celebrity’s identity a secret. At that point, Chhaya was already used to media attention, with journalists frequently visiting her home to document her life as a homemaker and a rickshaw driver.

Chhaya shared that some individuals had advised her to start charging for interviews, but she had no desire to profit from the attention. Although her husband was hesitant about her participating in yet another interview, she chose to move forward. After a full day of filming, she was instructed to drive to a hotel, where a surprise awaited her. “I stopped my rickshaw right there. Akshay Kumar was in my auto,” she recalled, clearly astonished by the encounter.

Chhaya fondly recounted the moment when Akshay inquired about her earnings. She gave him a ride through Juhu, dropping him off at his residence. She said, "He asked me how much I make. I gave him a ride in Juhu and dropped him at his house."

Reflecting on the experience, she expressed her appreciation, mentioning that Akshay had invited her to visit him anytime with her children and family. "Akshay told me that I could visit him anytime with my kids and family," she said. Unfortunately, she sadly noted that she never had the opportunity to see him again. She mentioned that Akshay Kumar’s generous gift of Rs 10,000 provided her with vital financial support.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently filming his latest comedy project Housefull 5, alongside the cast and crew abroad. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to premiere in June 2025. The Housefull franchise began in 2010 with the first installment directed by Sajid Khan, followed by the second film in 2012. The third part, directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit theaters in 2016, while Housefull 4 was released in 2019.

