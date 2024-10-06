Stree 2: Amar Kaushik was ‘worried’ Akshay Kumar’s scene of making Abhishek Banerjee sit on his thigh would get him ‘gaaliyan’ from women; ‘Mujhe laga yaar…’

While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 received immense love from the cinegoers; Akshay Kumar’s surprising cameo appearance left fans ecstatic. Meanwhile, director Amar Kaushik revealed that he was worried about receiving backlash from women for making Abhishek Banerjee sit on his thigh.

During a recent conversation on the Men Of Culture YouTube channel, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik recalled that he was clear about not going different with Akshay Kumar in the film. Since the film was about women's empowerment, he asked the Singham Again actor to take creative liberties within the limits.

"Toh maine bola idhar bithayenge usko (Abhishek Banerjee) bagal mein stool rakha tha, toh he improvised vo aaya idhar ye hata diya bole yahan baitho [on his thigh] and mujhe laga yaar ye kahin galat na pad jaaye, aurton se mujhe gaaliyan na pad jaayein (I said we’ll make him sit on the stool, but he improvised and asked him to sit on his thigh. I was like it should not be misconceived and women might criticize me)."

The director then recalled his old days and thought of giving it a try. Nevertheless, he still asked Akshay to make Banerjee sit on the stool. However, he said, "nai idhar acha hai na kya problem hai sir ko koi problem nai main bola thik hai inke conviction se dekhte hain.” (No it's fine here. What is the problem? And I thought fine, let’s go with his conviction).

Amar noted that one should never go overboard with an actor’s conviction. As a director, one must keep control of what one wants and should realize to what extent it will be funny. He recalled team members were laughing on the sets and Akshay also insisted on taking multiple shots. It was then when Kaushik thought, "ye mujhe dikh raha hai Priyadarshan vala vo (I can see Priyadarshan’s skills here)."

In addition to this, Kaushik continued by giving insights into the shooting of the scene. He admitted that he shot the scene in such a hurry that he forgot to adjust the camera to slow motion mode. The filmmaker pointed out that there is a jitter which is still visible in the shot, yet he believed if people would applaud and react to this scene then Akshay would tell him that you’re also close to Priyadarshan, and it would be great.

During the same conversation, Amar revealed that he asked Akshay for a cameo appearance on the sets of their association Sky Force. The filmmaker admitted that he likes to have people he likes in his universe. He recalled Akshay hailing Priyadarshan as his favorite filmmaker who does comedy very well.

"Pata nahi kyun mere andar aisa aaya main bhi achi karta hoon mann mein bola fir maine aise directly bola ke meri ek film mein ek aise chhota sa character karoge kya..aya isliye ki mujhe bhi dikhana tha ki mujhe bhi aata hai comedy to unhone bola han han karunga bete.” (I don’t know why it came to mind that even I do a great comedy. I directly approached him for the cameo appearance as I also wanted to show him that I can do comedy as well, and he readily agreed).

Further, Kaushik narrated the entire scene to Akshay, which he liked. Kaushik revealed that despite not working on Sundays, he agreed to shoot with him considering the busy schedule– only on the condition of completing the scene within 6 hours.

