When Aryan Khan would threaten Ananya Panday to leak her vlogs with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor; Find more

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, have been friends since childhood, having grown up together. In a recent interview, Panday reflected on her younger years and shared her experience of creating vlogs with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. She revealed that although she never posted them online, Aryan would jokingly threaten to "leak" the videos if she didn’t work for him.

In a video posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel, Ananya Panday reminisced about her vlogging days from her youth. She shared how she would capture her daily activities alongside her friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The actor said, “I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it! PhotoBooth had just come out on Apple, and me, Suhana and Shanaya used to record stuff, and Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him.”

Panday referred to it as a "random trauma story." During the discussion, comedian Tanmay Bhatt, who was hosting, jokingly suggested that someone should "talk to Aryan."

During the same discussion, the actress noted that she still records vlogs throughout her day. She explained that they used to make makeup videos, and even now, when she gets ready, she occasionally talks to herself in the mirror, describing it as somewhat strange.

In a previous conversation, the actress revealed that she had a crush on Khan during her childhood. While appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7, she confessed that he is cute and admitted to having a crush on him while growing up. However, she noted that the reason it never developed further was something that should be asked of him.

On the professional front, Panday was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, where she starred alongside Vihaan Samat. Next, she will be featured in the second season of Call Me Bae and has Shankara lined up.

Meanwhile, Khan is focused on his directorial debut, Stardom. Stardom will have cameos from Salman Khan, SRK, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.

