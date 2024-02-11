Ranbir Kapoor once said ‘water tastes like sharbat when you fall in love' during dating years with Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stand as one of the most adored couples in the film industry. Their union, sealed in matrimony in 2022, has been blessed with a daughter, Raha. Whenever glimpses of their affectionate gestures or heartfelt expressions towards each other surface during interviews or public appearances, they swiftly capture the hearts of fans, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

As we approach Valentine's Day 2024, it's a perfect time to reminisce about a charming moment from the courtship years of this beloved couple. One such memorable instance occurred when Ranbir, utterly smitten, likened the taste of water to sharbat.

When Ranbir Kapoor made a lovestruck remark during dating phase with Alia Bhatt

In 2018, amidst the swirling rumors of romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir offered a glimpse into his lovestruck state during an interview with Film Companion. Reflecting on the euphoria of falling in love, Ranbir eloquently shared, “Falling in love is the greatest thing in the world, the greatest feeling in the world. When you fall in love, everything is great, even water tastes like sharbat. You feel great. Who doesn’t wanna be in love?”

Reflecting on the impact of love on his identity as an actor, Ranbir elaborated, “It does to me as a human being. That’s who I am. Acting is my profession but if I feel good about myself, about the day, waking up in the morning and brushing my teeth and going to work, it’s only because life is great and love makes life great.”

Advertisement

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a beautiful journey as they exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony held at their cherished home, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. Alia, sharing tender glimpses of their special day on Instagram, wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favorite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

Continuing with heartfelt sentiments, she expressed, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is ‘full of love’ after watching 12th Fail; lauds Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr’s performances